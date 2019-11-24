|
Age 77, of West St. Paul Passed away November 16, 2019 Born in Virginia, MN. Retired school teacher in South St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband, Bob; parents, Carl and Lorraine Hoglund. Survived by sister, Barb (Dick) Hubbard; brother, Stephan (Susan Hanna) Hoglund; many nieces, nephews and their families; friends and co-workers. At Carole's request, no services will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences/Memorials can be directed to niece, Beth Hubbard.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019