Carole J. (Hoglund) TOLLFESON

Carole J. (Hoglund) TOLLFESON Obituary
Age 77, of West St. Paul Passed away November 16, 2019 Born in Virginia, MN. Retired school teacher in South St. Paul. Preceded in death by husband, Bob; parents, Carl and Lorraine Hoglund. Survived by sister, Barb (Dick) Hubbard; brother, Stephan (Susan Hanna) Hoglund; many nieces, nephews and their families; friends and co-workers. At Carole's request, no services will be held. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Condolences/Memorials can be directed to niece, Beth Hubbard.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
