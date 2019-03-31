|
|
Age 83, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gene Zacho; children, Bradley (Barbara) Zacho, Elizabeth (Daniel) Elliott; grandchildren, Dale (Mei) Eckstrom and Anna Zacho; and sister, Lois (James) Maus. Carole is preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Carole Zacho. Memorial Service 11 AM, visitation beginning at 10 AM on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at All Saints Lutheran Church, 8100 Belden Blvd, Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Private interment at Union Cemetery, Maplewood, MN. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 31, 2019