Age 80 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; Mabel & Vern Bohrer; brothers, Bob & Jim Bohrer, sons; Dan & David Kohler. Survived by husband, Dennis; children, Steve (Becky) Vilendrer, Doug Vilendrer, Teresa (Scott) Johnson, Sherrie (Rob) Meyer, Sandy (Brandon) Chase, Sue (Dan) Ferderer; 21 grandchildren; 14 great grand children; brother, David Bohrer; sister, Mary Schuh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Fri., June 7th with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to the American Lung Assoication or Society Of The Blind. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 3, 2019