Roberts Family Funeral Home
555 Centennial Drive Southwest
Forest Lake, MN 55025
(651) 464-4422
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
St Mary of Lake Catholic Church
4690 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
St Mary of Lake Catholic Church
4690 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN
View Map
Age 80 Of White Bear Lake Passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019. Preceded in death by parents; Mabel & Vern Bohrer; brothers, Bob & Jim Bohrer, sons; Dan & David Kohler. Survived by husband, Dennis; children, Steve (Becky) Vilendrer, Doug Vilendrer, Teresa (Scott) Johnson, Sherrie (Rob) Meyer, Sandy (Brandon) Chase, Sue (Dan) Ferderer; 21 grandchildren; 14 great grand children; brother, David Bohrer; sister, Mary Schuh; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 AM Fri., June 7th with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM at St Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4690 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred to the American Lung Assoication or Society Of The Blind.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 3, 2019
