|
|
Age 79, of Cottage Grove, Passed away on December 20, 2019 Carole's strong faith was demonstrated through her love of friends and family as she prayed for and encouraged others in their personal walk with Christ. Her love for Rick and their strong relationship is a great example of a Godly marriage. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Kelly Mesa. Carole is survived by her husband, Rick; sons, Earl and Ronald; grandchildren, Jessica and Harper; 7 great- grand children; siblings, Howard, Thomas, Donald, Sue (Mark) Salmen and Patricia (Wayne) Kuhlman and many nieces and nephews; and numerous God children. Memorial Service will be 11 AM, Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016 with visitation beginning at 10 AM.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 23, 2019