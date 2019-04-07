|
Age 79 Of St. Paul Passed away April 1, 2019. Preceded in death by husband Truman, sister Ferne and parents Isla (nee Mooney) and Alvin Hodgson. Survived by sons Trent (Patti), Tim; grandchildren Delaney, Tristan, Morgan; sisters Merne and Merrill; brother Garth (Lorraine); brother-in-law Allen (Elizabeth) and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Born in Cartwright, MB she moved throughout Canada in her youth before attending nursing school at St. Boniface, Winnipeg. Carole and Truman were married on June 16, 1962 after which she immigrated to the United States. An active and long time member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, in St. Paul, she served as both president of the Women's Club and on the Alter Guild. Carole LOVED to travel the world and continued to travel independently after Truman's death visiting those locations they had planned to visit together. While her physical presence will be missed, her spirit, sense of humor and compassion will be with us always. A celebration of life will be held Saturday May 11, 2019, 3:00PM at Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 341 Hamline Ave. S., St. Paul, MN 55015 651-698-6138 followed by a dinner reception in the church basement. It is requested that there be no flowers sent; donations can be made in her name to the or the American Breast Cancer Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019