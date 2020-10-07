1/1
Carole Margaret REISDORF
1923 - 2020
Age 96 Born December 21, 1923 in Sioux City, Iowa. Died October 2, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Ben, parents Alma and Ernest Hedstrom, brother Cliff and sisters Mil and Dell. Survived by son Richard, daughters Christine (Sheila Collins), Julie (Steve) Hoyt, Mary, sister-in-law Peggy and relatives in Sweden. Also survived by grandchildren Danny, Luke, Franz, Ben, Sarah, Rebecca, Isaiah, Jesse and Rachel, sixteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Carole was extremely proud of her Iowa roots and Swedish heritage. She volunteered over 50 years at the American Swedish Institute. Member of the Osman Women's Auxiliary and a member of PEO Chapter CW for 57 years. She loved to walk in her Highland Park neighborhood and at the MOA. We will miss her sharp wit, words of wisdom, adages and many helpful everyday hints. Carole was a loving wife, mom, oma and friend. A private family service will be held at Fort Snelling Cemetery. 651-645-1233





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
