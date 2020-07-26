1/
Carole (Brown) UNDERHILL
Age 81, of St. Paul, was peacefully welcomed to heaven on July 23. Preceded in death by daughter Shelley Ronayne, parents Albert and Marie. Survived by her faithful husband Bruce of 60 years, daughter Susan Mencel (Terry), son-in-law Tim Ronayne (Sarah), grandchildren Caitlin, Meghan (Tyler), Caleb (Dana), Marin (Cody). Memorial Service 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 29, at NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2701 Rice St., Roseville. Visitation AT THE CHURCH from 9:30–10:30 AM Wednesday. Memorials preferred to the National Lutheran Choir nlca.com MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:30 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
JUL
29
Memorial service
10:30 AM
NORTH HEIGHTS LUTHERAN CHURCH
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
