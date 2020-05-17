Age 78, of Lindstrom, MN Passed away peacefully of natural causes, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Fairview in Minneapolis. Carolee is survived by her beloved husband LeRoy. Our Heavenly Father brought Carolee and LeRoy together later in life and He blessed them with 15 wonderful years of marriage. Carolee is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Helen Johnson; sisters, Evie (Len) Nordman and Ruth (Jack) Mincke; brothers, Lawrence and Harry Johnson, brother-in-law Ray Braun; and sister-in-law, Sally Johnson. A celebration of life is pending at this time. A private family interment is planned and arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.