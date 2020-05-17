Carolee Ann BECKMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78, of Lindstrom, MN Passed away peacefully of natural causes, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at the University of Minnesota Fairview in Minneapolis. Carolee is survived by her beloved husband LeRoy. Our Heavenly Father brought Carolee and LeRoy together later in life and He blessed them with 15 wonderful years of marriage. Carolee is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Helen Johnson; sisters, Evie (Len) Nordman and Ruth (Jack) Mincke; brothers, Lawrence and Harry Johnson, brother-in-law Ray Braun; and sister-in-law, Sally Johnson. A celebration of life is pending at this time. A private family interment is planned and arrangements are with the Grandstrand Funeral Home, MN. www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved