Age 97 Of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family May 27th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Bernard and granddaughter, Marci. Survived by children, Joseph (Marlene), Regina (Kate), & David, numerous grandchil-dren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank the staff at Westwood Ridge for their many years of care, and especially the doctors and nurses at United Hospital, Unit 4500 for their compassionate care. A family gathering will take place on Thursday, May 30 from 6pm-9pm at Realife Cooperative, 170 Emerson Ave. E., West St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019