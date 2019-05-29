Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Caroline COOPERSMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Caroline COOPERSMITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Caroline COOPERSMITH Obituary
Age 97 Of West St. Paul Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family May 27th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Bernard and granddaughter, Marci. Survived by children, Joseph (Marlene), Regina (Kate), & David, numerous grandchil-dren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family wants to thank the staff at Westwood Ridge for their many years of care, and especially the doctors and nurses at United Hospital, Unit 4500 for their compassionate care. A family gathering will take place on Thursday, May 30 from 6pm-9pm at Realife Cooperative, 170 Emerson Ave. E., West St. Paul. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Red Cross.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.