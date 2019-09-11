|
|
Age 86 of Shoreview went peacefully to her permanent home in heaven on Saturday, September 7, 2019 surrounded by loving family. Preceded in death by son, James; brothers, Michael Roberto, Bob and David Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Jodi; in-laws, James Moore, Ronald Carlson and Juanita Roberto, and former husband, Eugene. Survived by children, Michael (Judy), Karin Harder (Henry), Mark (Jane), Colleen DeCorsey (James), Brian, Deb Bergman (Al), Donald (Kris), and Daniel (Daina); 23 grandchildren plus spouses, and 30 great grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Moore, Barbara Carlson, Phyllis Hammang, and Cheryl Dahl; brothers, Sam (Mary Jo), Eugene, Bill (Judy), Robert Roberto, and Gary Jenkins (Yvonne). Funeral Service 11:30 AM Friday, September 13 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home 515 Hwy 96W, Shoreview, visitation one hour prior. Lunch immediately following. Private family burial.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 11, 2019