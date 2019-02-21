Home

Mosaic Christian Community Church
540 East Wheelock Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55130
Caroljean (Morberg) HUDALLA

Age 77, of Shoreview Beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend Preceded in death by her beloved mother Victoria; father Rudolph and stepmom Elizabeth; sister, Evie; brother Rodney; husbands, F.J. Williams, Jerome; and stepdaughters, Darlene and Deborah. Survived by fiancé, Dave; siblings, Harriett, Carl (Wanda), Dori, Kenny (Rose) and Karen; children, Kimberly (Rodney), Michael; stepchildren Dennis (Lee), Denise (Dave), Diane, Donna (John), and Delores; 16 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren; and special friends, Jeanne and Fran. Service 11AM on Friday, February 22nd at Mosaic Christian Community, 540 East Wheelock Parkway, St. Paul. Visitation 10AM.
Published in Pioneer Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
