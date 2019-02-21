|
Age 77, of Shoreview Beloved Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Aunt, and Friend Preceded in death by her beloved mother Victoria; father Rudolph and stepmom Elizabeth; sister, Evie; brother Rodney; husbands, F.J. Williams, Jerome; and stepdaughters, Darlene and Deborah. Survived by fiancé, Dave; siblings, Harriett, Carl (Wanda), Dori, Kenny (Rose) and Karen; children, Kimberly (Rodney), Michael; stepchildren Dennis (Lee), Denise (Dave), Diane, Donna (John), and Delores; 16 grandchildren and 39 great grandchildren; and special friends, Jeanne and Fran. Service 11AM on Friday, February 22nd at Mosaic Christian Community, 540 East Wheelock Parkway, St. Paul. Visitation 10AM.
