Age 82 of Inver Grove Heights Born on March 28, 1938 and passed away peacefully at home of heart failure on June 10, 2020. Sue is preceded in death by her husband, John James and her parents, Frank and Frances Dowd of Omaha. She is survived by her four children, John Patrick (Nancy), Teresa (Chuck) Spieker, Sean and Jim; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Dylan, Jack, Regan and Maggie; and her siblings Patrice, Frank (Pat), John, Joe (Annette), Tom, Mary, Bill (Mary), Bob (Linda). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews: Michele, Brad, Ryan, Shannon, Steve, Paul, Patrice, Michaela, Sam, Anne. Sue was born in Omaha, NE in 1938 and attended Cathedral High School and St. Mary's College where she completed her Bachelors degree in Nursing. Sue started her nursing career on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota, and then moved to Lincoln, NE and worked at the VA Hospital. She met John James at a CYO event and they were married on February 17, 1968. John and Sue moved to MN, started their family, and she worked full-time as a night nurse at Parkway Manor Nursing Home. Sue still found time for volunteering at St. Michael's Catholic Church as the Principal for the Faith Formation program among other volunteer duties. Sue maintained her friendships throughout the years and continued correspondence with everyone. Sue loved a great conversation and there was never a dull moment when spending time with Sue - whether you were her child, sibling, family member, neighbor, or friend. Sue's life was busy during the years of working nights and raising kids; and she retired after 37 years of nursing and thoroughly enjoyed the slower pace of life and time to read. Sue was an avid reader and passionate about books, authors, and a suspenseful storyline. Sue will be dearly missed by family and friends. Her quick Irish wit, wisdom, candor, and sage advice was second to none. Her warm and gentle smile, and generous heart were appreciated by so many. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM, Wednesday, June 17th at The Church of St. Patrick, Inver Grove Heights and the visitation will begin at 9:15 AM. Due to Covid-19 restrictions at the church, the family will be seated in the church during the visitation and there will not be a receiving line. Restrictions also prohibit having a luncheon, but family and friends can gather outside the church after Mass. A private burial at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Inver Grove Heights will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, St. Paul, MN. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.