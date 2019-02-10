Home

Carolyn Gustafson Eckstrom, 66 of Oakdale, Minnesota, passed away peacefully with her family by her side in Corpus Christi, Texas February 4, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband Steve of 48 years; her two precious daughters Tracie (John) Borgeson and Nora (Brandon) Munson; her wonderful grandchildren Stephen, Andrew and Audrey Munson; mother Carolyn Gustafson; siblings Curt (Janet) Gustafson and Chris Gustafson; and many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Vern Gustafson. Celebration of Life will be held April 20, 2019. Details to be shared at a later date. Memorials preferred to Open Arms of Minnesota.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 10, 2019
