Age 86 Died peacefully on November 22 at home in Mendota Heights, surrounded by friends and family. She was born October 1, 1933 in Amarillo, TX to Frank and Virginia Higinbotham. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Kit Bingham, her sister Jan Austin, nieces Julia and Carolyn Austin and great nieces and nephews Eryl and Noah Austin-Bingamon and Isaac and Hannah Young. Also very important to her were her "honorary" grandchildren Sterling and Steven Thornberg and Chris and Claire Weatherly and great-grandson Sterling Thornberg II. After graduating from Amarillo High School, she shook the dust of the Texas Panhandle from her shoes and headed north to the University of Chicago. She worked briefly in the financial sector before starting a secretarial career at the University of Chicago. Her last position there was as executive secretary of the Statistics department where she met and married Kit, a newly hired assistant professor. Five years later in 1972 they moved to St. Paul, MN. In the Twin Cities, Carolyn became deeply involved with the recovery community. She did important service in AA with leadership at local and area levels. Her 45 years of continuous sobriety was an inspiration to many. She also volunteered in the AARP Senior Driving program, rising to become Minnesota coordinator of the program. Carolyn had an amazing green thumb and sense of design, whether planning a garden or arranging a floral centerpiece. She loved her terraced garden. Carolyn truly loved people and brought out the best in them, accepting them as they were without trying to change them. She was witty and sharp and appreciated all of life. Her sense of humor and her wise and gentle ways will be deeply missed by those whose lives she touched. Memorials to Red Cloud Indian School, RAICES or the .
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019