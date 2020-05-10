Carolyn J. (Buetow) FINEGAN
Age 82, of Roseville Passed peacefully after a long struggle with Parkinson's. She was a longtime employee at the Red Cross as a Disaster Relief Coordinator. She attended Alexander Ramsey High School and the U of M, member of Alpha Chi Omega, and an active member of the Weavers Guild. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Ed, and sister-in-law Mary (Paul) Gutknecht. She is survived by her sons, Paul (Julie Quist), Michael, David (Katherine), and Scott (Yvette); grandchildren Megan, Cassondra, Noah, Jacob, Thomas, Kaela, Aidan, and Liam; sister Judith (Virgil) Stowe. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. Special thanks to the staffs at Allina Hospice and the Benedictine Health Care Center at Innsbruck. Private interment Elmhurst Cemetery. Memorials preferred to (Curehht.org)





Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.
Interment
Elmhurst Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Saint Paul
536 Snelling Avenue N.
Saint Paul, MN 55104
(651) 646-2844
