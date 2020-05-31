Age 76, of Hastings Died peacefully May 22, 2020 Carolyn will be greatly missed by husband, Len (the weed) Feilmeier; gorgeous daughter, Michele (Randy) VanKampen & favorite son, Scott (Melissa) Armitage. She will also be fondly remembered by 4 spectacular grandchildren, Brendan Wind, Bradley VanKampen, Jacob VanKampen & Paige Armitage. She will be deeply missed by her cheerful sister, Joni (Jeff) Wartchow; devoted brother-in-law, Neil (Corinne) Armitage, sister-in-law, Kathy Armitage; the extended Feilmeier Family; as well as many other loving family members, friends & neighbors. A Celebration of Carolyn's Life is planned for September when we can all come together in person to honor her memory. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on May 31, 2020.