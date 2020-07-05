Age 85 of St. Paul, MN Formerly of Sacramento, CA, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at her current residence at the Shores of Lake Phalen. She was born March 2, 1935 in St. Paul, MN to Joseph and Evelyn Prevost and adopted by Christian and Olga Christianson. She grew up in St. Paul and later married Vern Gustafson in 1952. They were blessed with three children. In 1983, she ventured to Sacramento, CA to reconnect with her sister. While there, she met many close friends, who shared her passion for roller-skating. A day on the roller rink was her idea of a perfect day. She also had interests in astrology, graphology and enjoyed music, where you would always find her playing the kazoo. Carolyn is survived by her children, Curt (Janet) Gustafson and Chris Gustafson, both of St. Paul; four grandchildren, Tracie (John) Borgeson, Nora (Brandon) Munson, Meagan Gustafson (fiancé Jeremy) and Adam (Jen) Gustafson; great-grandchildren, Stephen, Andrew and Audrey; loving sister, Jacqueline Price Prevost from Sacramento, CA; and son-in-law, Steve Eckstrom. Preceded in death by her parents; ex-husband, Vern Gustafson; her precious daughter, Carolyn Eckstrom; and brothers, Bob and Keith Christianson. The family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff at The Shores of Lake Phalen and HealthEast Hospice, for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to HealthEast Hospice.