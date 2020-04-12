|
Age 69 of Cottage Grove Passed away April 6, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Greg; sons Tony (Natalie) and Jason; faithful furry companion Josie; 5 grandsons, Evan, Noah, Jack, Luke and Nicholas; brother "Butch" (Darlene) Berens and sister Kathryn (Dale) Malm. She is preceded in death by her parents and infant baby girl, Angela Danielle. Services will be planned at a later date. The family would like to express their appreciation to Allina Hospice and especially for the care they received from nurse Jen.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 12, 2020