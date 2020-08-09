Age 69 of Cottage Grove Passed away April 6, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Greg; sons Tony (Natalie) and Jason; faithful furry companion Josie; 5 grandsons, Evan, Noah, Jack, Luke and Nicholas; brother "Butch" (Darlene) Berens and sister Kathryn (Dale) Malm. She is preceded in death by her parents and infant baby girl, Angela Danielle. Visitation 4-7 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676-80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Memorial Mass will be 11 am, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Church of St.. Rita, 8694 80th Street S., Cottage Grove, with burial at Cottage Grove Cemetery.