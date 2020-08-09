1/1
Carolyn Louise SPENCER
Age 69 of Cottage Grove Passed away April 6, 2020. Survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Greg; sons Tony (Natalie) and Jason; faithful furry companion Josie; 5 grandsons, Evan, Noah, Jack, Luke and Nicholas; brother "Butch" (Darlene) Berens and sister Kathryn (Dale) Malm. She is preceded in death by her parents and infant baby girl, Angela Danielle. Visitation 4-7 pm, Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676-80th Street S., Cottage Grove. Memorial Mass will be 11 am, Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Church of St.. Rita, 8694 80th Street S., Cottage Grove, with burial at Cottage Grove Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
AUG
13
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
The Church of St.. Rita
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
