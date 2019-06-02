|
Of South St. Paul Passed away peacefully on May 29, 2019 at the age of 78. Preceded in death by parents, Art & Mary Tietz; father, Virgil Rhone; brothers, Jim, Glen, Gary & Neal Rhone. Survived by children, Chris (Sidonie) & Kelli (Rick) Mickelson; grandchildren, Ryan (Amanda), Lauren (Jonathan) Favela, Brandon, Mason & Brynne; sisters, Diane (David) Manship, Patty (Gene) Hoff, Carla (Del) Larson, Maudine Van Buren, & June Rhone; brothers, Virgil Gene & Jay Rhone; nephews, Ted (Julie), Jeff (Jenny) & Pat (Julie) Tait; and other relatives & friends. Memorial Service 11AM, Tuesday, June 4th at Klecatsky & Sons Southern Chapel, 414 Marie Ave; SSP. Gathering of Family & Friends 1-hr. prior to the service. Inurnment at Oak Hill Cemetery. Luncheon to follow the burial. Memorials preferred to Donor's Choice. 651-451-1551
Published in Pioneer Press on June 2, 2019