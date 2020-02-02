Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn M. HOWARD


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn M. HOWARD Obituary
Age 88 Of Stillwater, MN It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Carolyn "Carol" M. Howard, loving mother, aunt and sister. Carolyn was born in St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada on January 26, 1932. She entered eternal life on January 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by loving husband, James Howard, parents, Douglas Grant and Mary Grace Grant, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Howard, nephew, Ian Grant (Eleanor), brother, Robert Grant, sisters, Emily LeMessurier and Jean Bullen. Carolyn immigrated and settled into a life in the U.S., later becoming a naturalized citizen in 1958. She also settled into life in Stillwater, MN and found employment at Hooley's Grocery Store. She was a beloved Stillwater icon. Carolyn lived a full life focused on family. She was known for her kindness and quick wit. She enjoyed cooking. gardening and traveling. She will be deeply missed by a large circle of family and friends. Her proudest accomplishment was her daughter, Kimberly. Carolyn adored Kimberly and they shared an inseparable bond as mother and daughter. Memorial service to be held at a future date. In accordance with Carolyn's wishes, private family interment will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -