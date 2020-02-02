|
Age 88 Of Stillwater, MN It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of Carolyn "Carol" M. Howard, loving mother, aunt and sister. Carolyn was born in St. Johns, Newfoundland, Canada on January 26, 1932. She entered eternal life on January 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Preceded in death by loving husband, James Howard, parents, Douglas Grant and Mary Grace Grant, three brothers and one sister. She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Howard, nephew, Ian Grant (Eleanor), brother, Robert Grant, sisters, Emily LeMessurier and Jean Bullen. Carolyn immigrated and settled into a life in the U.S., later becoming a naturalized citizen in 1958. She also settled into life in Stillwater, MN and found employment at Hooley's Grocery Store. She was a beloved Stillwater icon. Carolyn lived a full life focused on family. She was known for her kindness and quick wit. She enjoyed cooking. gardening and traveling. She will be deeply missed by a large circle of family and friends. Her proudest accomplishment was her daughter, Kimberly. Carolyn adored Kimberly and they shared an inseparable bond as mother and daughter. Memorial service to be held at a future date. In accordance with Carolyn's wishes, private family interment will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 2, 2020