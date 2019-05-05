Home

Age 67, of Saint Paul Passed away on April 26, 2019 Survived by her son, Dante Wilson; grandchildren, Kiera, Shaila, Shawnae, and DeShay; 3 great-grandchildren; sisters, Virgie Wilson, Yvette Mims, and Desiree (Kylon) Payne; also survived by a host of relatives and friends. Service Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 501 West Lawson Ave., St. Paul. Visitation one hour prior to services at church on Thursday (12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.). Further Services and Interment in Fayette, Alabama.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019
