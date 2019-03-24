Home

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
Carolyn GOAD
Age 74, of Plymouth On March 17, 2019, Carolyn received her promotion to glory to be with her beloved Jesus. She was a beautiful soul who was loved by everyone who knew or provided care for her. Carolyn has flown Over the Rainbow....There is No Place Like Home. Preceded in death by parents, Capt. Samuel and Rose Goad; brother, Dr. Robert Goad; and brother-in-law, Dr. Robert Brandenburg. Survived by brother, John Goad (Jean); sister, Maryann Merideth (John); sister-in-law, Carolyn W. Goad; and 9 nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 am Tuesday, March 26 at the Church of Holy Name of Jesus, 155 County Road 24, Medina. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Hammer Residences, Inc., who made Carolyn's life most wonderful and amazing for the last 14 years. Gearty-Delmore 763-553-1411 www.gearty-delmore.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 24, 2019
