2/20/1961-9/3/2020 Carolynn, age 59 of Minneapolis, passed away on September 3rd from Colorectal Cancer. Preceded in death by father Robert J. Therres. She will be dearly missed by all her family: mother, Virginia M. Therres, Debbie Fellman, Michael (Lori) Therres, Ann (Michael) Fleischhacker, Thomas Therres and Richard (Michele) Therres; 9 nieces and nephews; relatives and friends. A special thank you to all her Special Friends at St. Jude Medical as a Senior Operator of Assembly for over 30 years. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, September 14th from 5PM-7PM with a prayer service at 6PM for family members only. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828