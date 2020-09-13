1/
Carolynn Lee THERRES
1961 - 2020
2/20/1961-9/3/2020 Carolynn, age 59 of Minneapolis, passed away on September 3rd from Colorectal Cancer. Preceded in death by father Robert J. Therres. She will be dearly missed by all her family: mother, Virginia M. Therres, Debbie Fellman, Michael (Lori) Therres, Ann (Michael) Fleischhacker, Thomas Therres and Richard (Michele) Therres; 9 nieces and nephews; relatives and friends. A special thank you to all her Special Friends at St. Jude Medical as a Senior Operator of Assembly for over 30 years. A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, September 14th from 5PM-7PM with a prayer service at 6PM for family members only. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
SEP
14
Prayer Service
06:00 PM
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
2901 Johnson Street NE
Minneapolis, MN 55418
(612) 781-6828
