Of Linwood Township, MN Passed away peacefully Saturday, August 1, 2020 surrounded by family after a brief and brave battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 51 years old. Carrie will forever be cherished as a beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and friend. She will live on through her creativity, generosity, and authentic kindness. Carrie was raised in Roseville, MN, graduated from Roseville in 1987, then went on to graduate from St. Cloud Beauty College. Carrie's creative talents and skills were genius in everything she did, from hair to writing to baking, but she loved being a mom to her three children the most. Austin, Noah and Savannah were the light of Carrie's life. Carrie's greatest passion was giving to others. She was generous and humble. She touched many lives and impacted countless people. She knew how to make you feel welcome, special and loved. If you knew Carrie, you were fortunate. If you tasted one of Carrie's cupcakes, you were blessed. Carrie is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Craig; her children Austin (Cameron), Noah and Savannah; parents, Lowell and Marlene Tietz; sisters, Cathie (David) Tidball, Connie (Matthew) Tanner; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. "Do good, lend, and expect nothing in return and your reward will be great"- Luke 6:35. Funeral Service and Celebration of Life 1:00pm Friday, August 7, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Wyoming, MN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store