August 26, 1969 — September 30, 2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend Preceded in death by father Jim Beaudette. Survived by husband Jim Mathews; children Alex, Jake, Cassie, and Sam; Mother, Karen Beaudette; siblings, Rene Blaeser, Kyle (Jen) Beaudette, Darren (Kait) Beaudette; many nieces and nephews; and countless others who's lives she touched with her gentle, loving and giving spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10th at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church; 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, MN, enter the parking lot off of Bailey Road. Please begin arriving at 10am to ensure everyone can be seated before mass starts at 11am. Masks and appropriate social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pro-Life Organizations. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery immediately following mass. Saint Ambrose Catholic Church will be live streaming Carrie's funeral mass starting at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10th. For those that wish to watch the service, you may connect through Saint Ambrose Catholic Church Facebook Live. A facebook account is not necessary to view the service. 651-702-0301