Carrie Lee (Beaudette) MATHEWS
August 26, 1969 — September 30, 2020 Beloved Wife, Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend Preceded in death by father Jim Beaudette. Survived by husband Jim Mathews; children Alex, Jake, Cassie, and Sam; Mother, Karen Beaudette; siblings, Rene Blaeser, Kyle (Jen) Beaudette, Darren (Kait) Beaudette; many nieces and nephews; and countless others who's lives she touched with her gentle, loving and giving spirit. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 10th at Saint Ambrose Catholic Church; 4125 Woodbury Drive, Woodbury, MN, enter the parking lot off of Bailey Road. Please begin arriving at 10am to ensure everyone can be seated before mass starts at 11am. Masks and appropriate social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Pro-Life Organizations. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery immediately following mass. Saint Ambrose Catholic Church will be live streaming Carrie's funeral mass starting at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 10th. For those that wish to watch the service, you may connect through Saint Ambrose Catholic Church Facebook Live. A facebook account is not necessary to view the service. 651-702-0301





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Ambrose Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Memories & Condolences
12 entries
October 6, 2020
Rest peacefully Carrie,
Knowing that you are severely missed and loved.
Bob and Sarah Wasvick
Friend
October 5, 2020
Words cannot express how much your loving kindness to us over the years as you became part of our family when you and our children were young. You were such a positive and healing light to our family during our difficult times. We offer our love, prayers and support to you - Karen, Kyle, Renee and Darren and Jim and the children. Carrie’s beautiful influence will remain in our lives, our love and our prayers forever. Until we meet again, Love,

Jim and Nancy Schmidt, Kelley, Bo, Katie and Kari
The Jim Schmidt family
Friend
October 5, 2020
Carrie was a beautiful, kind person who was always a delight to be around. We cherish the memories at STA soccer with her while we cheered on our boys.
The Wahl Family
Friend
October 5, 2020
I will never forget when Carrie came to Saint Croix Catholic School and had discerned so much where to send her children. She was such a thoughtful mother and desired only the best for her children. It was so inspiring to see her dive so deeply into questions about the school to learn as much as she could. She desired a strong relationship with the Lord for her sweet children. May she rest in the peace of Christ.

Sister Mary Juliana
Sister
October 5, 2020
Carrie was a genuinely great human who’s main influence was making everyone around her a better person. She passionately cared about those she interacted with, and her positivity improved many lives. She was like a mother to me and my friends, and her family was a beacon of light during dark times.
Nathan Keller
Friend
October 5, 2020
Carrie was one of the kindest people we have ever known! We will always cherish our memories we shared, and she will forever be in our hearts, thoughts and prayers! She had the brightest smile that lit up the space around her, and that light will forever brighten our lives!
Sending our love and prayers, John, April, Kelsi, Bayli & Eli Cook
April Cook
Friend
October 5, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mike Weismiller
Family
October 4, 2020
Carrie made the world a better place. I will miss her infectious smile and her kindness that was never ending. She was one of the most thoughtful and giving people I know! Scootch- I will miss you dearly! ❤❤❤
Lori Crotty
Friend
October 4, 2020
I will never forget your generosity, kindness, and genuine goodness. May Jesus hold you in his sweet embrace forever.
Sibyl Niemann
Friend
October 4, 2020
Carrie was a lifelong friend with such a beautiful, caring heart and contagious smile. You were a wonderful mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend . I will miss you always! Heather
Heather Zaun Krug
Friend
October 3, 2020
Comforting Spray
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
JoAnn Mathews
October 3, 2020
Our hearts are broken with this tragic news. Thank you for being such a loving wife to my brother and mother to your children. May you rest now in the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus. Until we meet again ..you will forever be in our hearts and in our minds. You are greatly missed.
Jacalyn E Mathews
Family
