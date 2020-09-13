Age 54 Died unexpectedly on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at home with Jesus' arms ready for her. Carrie was born on April 18, 1966 and was raised in St. Paul, MN by her mother. She is survived by her husband Gordy; daughter Desi; step daughter Tara; grandson Zane; mother and step father, Suzanne and Gary Fendrick of Cannon Falls; brothers Jeff and Jason; nephews Josh and Nick; mother-in-law Judy, who lives with them. She was fathered by Donald Marx. Carrie married her wonderful husband, Gordy Ebert, who was also a wonderful step father to Carrie's daughter Desi. Desi was raised from early on by Gordy and Carrie. They were very happy together and always looked out for each other. Though Carrie will live forever in the hearts of those who loved her, she had a vivacious spirit, unrelenting compassion and generous nature. She cherished those she served in her work. Most recently at CommonBond Communities, where she held various titles. We ask that you nurture her legacy by doing the same. We think of her beautiful smile and contagious laugh as we will write her into everything we do. Carrie loved fishing at Head Lake and was planning to retire there with her husband, Gordy. She loved spending time with her daughter Desi and step daughter Tara, family and friends on holidays and for celebrations. She will be greatly missed by all of those whose hearts she touched. Carrie's talents were exemplified by her works. She loved gardening and was a craftsman of all sorts: candle making, knitting, drawing beautiful pictures, making jewelry and soaps, writing poems, creating beautiful bird houses and the list goes on and on. I will miss you greatly daughter. Rest in peace, Mom and by all who love and miss her. There will be a Celebration of Life 3:00-6:00 p.m on Saturday, October 10th at the Ptaceks Event Center located at 1449 Orrin Road, Prescott, WI 54021. Phone number is 715-262-5636. COVID (face masks) will be practiced, but not enforced. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the building. Those wishing to send cards and condolences may send them to Suzanne Fendrick, 29700 Gerlach Way, Cannon Falls, MN 55009.









