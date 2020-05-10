Age 52, of Gaithersburg and St. Paul Beloved Mother, Sister, Aunt, Friend Passed away unexpectedly on May 3rd, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, John (Jack) and Mary Kay McMahon. She is survived by her two daughters, Hannah and Elena; siblings Mary Sue Bramsen (Chuck) and Mike McMahon (Janel); nieces and nephews Joe, Kristi, Michael, Nick, Britta and Lucas, and many other family and friends, including special friends Scott and Kim. Carrie had many successful careers in communications, and enjoyed free lance writing for a variety of different organizations. She loved reading, laying on the beach, watching John Hughes' movies, listening to Prince, and spending time with her family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial to be held at St. Odilia Catholic Church, Shoreview, MN and a private interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery.









