|
|
Age 89 Died December 9, 2019 Originally from St. Paul, MN, Fr. Paul, did his seminary studies at Sacred Heart Monastery and was ordained in 1957. He served in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Mississippi. He is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Lucille; sisters, Mary Lou (James) Bazille, Carol; brother, Kenneth (Patricia); nephew, James and Gregory Bazille. He is survived by extended family and many friends. At the time of his death he was a member of the Sacred Heart Community. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Reception of the body and wake service will begin at 9:30 am. Funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 am followed by interment in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Services will be held in the Good Shepherd Chapel of Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Residence in Franklin WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 12, 2019