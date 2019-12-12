Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CASPER Paul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fr. CASPER Paul

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fr. CASPER Paul Obituary
Age 89 Died December 9, 2019 Originally from St. Paul, MN, Fr. Paul, did his seminary studies at Sacred Heart Monastery and was ordained in 1957. He served in South Dakota, Wisconsin and Mississippi. He is preceded in death by parents, Arthur and Lucille; sisters, Mary Lou (James) Bazille, Carol; brother, Kenneth (Patricia); nephew, James and Gregory Bazille. He is survived by extended family and many friends. At the time of his death he was a member of the Sacred Heart Community. Funeral services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Reception of the body and wake service will begin at 9:30 am. Funeral liturgy will begin at 10:30 am followed by interment in Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Services will be held in the Good Shepherd Chapel of Sacred Heart at Monastery Lake Residence in Franklin WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of CASPER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -