Cassandra Lee "Cassie" OLSON
Beautiful Soul Gentle Spirit Age 25 of South St. Paul. Preceded in death by many including, grandparents, Don & Paulette Lipinski, Rich Olson and Frank & Yvonne Kessel; special grandparents, Richard & Dorothy Lipinski; great grandmothers, Punch Berends and Agnes Olson. Survived by parents, Jeff & Cathy Kessel and Brett Olson; siblings, Sophie, Bridgette & Brad Olson; many special friends including, Mike Ainsworth; as well as many beloved family members. Time of Gathering Saturday (June 20, 2020) from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul with Private Family Service at 1:00 PM. For everyone's safety, masks are required. in lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Sandberg Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
