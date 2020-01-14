|
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma Sister & Friend Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 13, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Preceded in death by parents Donald & Lucille Pritchard. Survived by husband of 32 years, Dale; children Vickii Broskoff, Peggy Smith (Donald), Ken Donahue (Audrey) and Jon Broskoff (Jamie); 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; siblings Evelyn, Donald, Mary, Susie & Linda Jean; other relatives & friends. Celebration of Cathy's life will be Thursday, January 16th from 4:00-8:00 pm at MUELLER MEMOR-IAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020