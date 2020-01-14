Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine DAHLSTROM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine A. "Cathy" DAHLSTROM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine A. "Cathy" DAHLSTROM Obituary
Beloved Wife, Mom, Grandma Sister & Friend Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 13, 2020 at the age of 72 years. Preceded in death by parents Donald & Lucille Pritchard. Survived by husband of 32 years, Dale; children Vickii Broskoff, Peggy Smith (Donald), Ken Donahue (Audrey) and Jon Broskoff (Jamie); 11 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; siblings Evelyn, Donald, Mary, Susie & Linda Jean; other relatives & friends. Celebration of Cathy's life will be Thursday, January 16th from 4:00-8:00 pm at MUELLER MEMOR-IAL, 835 Johnson Parkway. Private interment Oakland Cemetery. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -