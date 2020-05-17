Catherine A. "Kate" LARSON
Age 82, of St. Paul Our mother was a kind and loving woman who cherished her family and friends. She went home to join her husband Howie on May 9, 2020. Our sweet and beautiful mother will be deeply missed by her children Tim, Barb (Ron) Krey, Trish (Pat) Perna, Sharon (Calvin) Craker; grand children Christopher, Jacob, Kevin, Keith and Joseph; lifelong special friend Carol Rossi; brothers Leonard Ellsworth and Tom Ellsworth. We will be celebrating her life at a later date.





Published in Pioneer Press on May 17, 2020.
