Catherine A. "Cassie" (Tippel) LAVELLE

Catherine A. "Cassie" (Tippel) LAVELLE Obituary
Age 77 Passed away unexpectedly on December 13, 2019. Survived by loving husband of 57 years, Dennis; children, Jay (Mary), Barb (Tom) Abraham, Amy (Tim) Brumm; grandchildren, Tyler, Ashley, Mitchell, Jenna, Bronwyn, Sawyer; siblings, Donna, Georgeanne, MaryEllen, Sharon, George, Loretta; many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Friday, December 27, at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 8260 4th St. N., Oakdale. Visitation 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019
