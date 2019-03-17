Pioneer Press Obituaries
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Odilia
3495 North Victoria St
Shoreview, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of St. Odilia
3495 North Victoria St
Shoreview, MN
Age 84 of St. Paul Passed away March 15, 2019 Preceded in death by husband, George and son, David. Catherine is survived by her sons, Bob (Mae), John (Judy), Will, George (Kathy), Peter (Angelika); numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and loving family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, March 21 at the Church of St. Odilia, 3495 North Victoria St., Shoreview. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul 5-8 PM Wednesday and at church 1 hour prior to Mass.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 17, 2019
