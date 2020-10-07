1/1
Catherine Ann LaMANNA
1955 - 2020
On July 19th, 1955 a candle was lit for Catherine Ann LaManna (nee McNamara). It burned brightly for 65 years and unexpectedly dimmed on October 3rd, 2020. Beloved wife of 46 years to Peter LaManna. Proud mother of four sons, Carlo (Dana), Paul, Dominic and Vinny (Manny). Doting grandmother to 6 beautiful grandchildren; Maddie (Marcos), Izaak, Devin, Gianni, Pietro and Maizy. Expected great grandmother to a baby boy. Devoted sister of Danny (Emma) Sheila (Dick), Margaret (Byron), Jane (Mike) and Mary Beth (Phil). Loving daughter-in-law to Carlo John LaManna, caring sister-in-law to Jim, Connie, Tony, Rock (Ivette), Louise (Ron), Joe (Debbie), Carlo (Eva) Carla (Tom), Frank (Pam), Paul (Gloria) and 39 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father, John McNamara, mother, Elizabeth McNamara, and mother-in-law Virginia LaManna. Catherine was dedicated to helping people as a career. Working as a nursing assistant for 13 years at St. Joseph Hospital and her most rewarding work for the past 3 years at The Pillars Hospice Home. Catherine brightened the world all around her. She was completely selfless, with a giving nature. She so much enjoyed her time at the river and always showed love through her baking. Catherine was the happiest surrounded by her family talking, eating and playing cards. The LaManna family will be greeting friends and family for a public walk through visitation 4-7pm Thursday, October 8th at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul. Please enter through the East entrance (facing Snelling Ave.) and follow all posted CDC regulations; facemasks are required. Please call with questions. The family will also welcome guests for an hour viewing prior to the noon mass held Friday, October 9 at St. Matthews Catholic Church, 510 Hall Ave, St. Paul, MN 55107. Service will be streamed on Zoom, details on the O'Halloran and Murphy obituary. Catherine will be interred at Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials preferred to The Pillars Hospice Home, 6025 Upper 35th St. N., Oakdale MN 55218. 651-698-0796





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
OCT
9
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
12:00 PM
St. Matthews Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home - St. Paul
575 South Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
(651) 698-0796
