Age 71 Passed away December 3, 2020 at Encore in Maplewood, MN. Cathy was born February 25, 1949 in St Paul, a daughter of the late William J and Helen Blint Gautschi. She graduated in 1967 from St. Joseph's Academy in St Paul. Cathy is survived by her five brothers: John (Rhonda), Mark, Michael (Carolyn), Stephen (Kim), Thomas, her nine nieces and nephews whom she adored: Ryan, Leah (Cliff), Adam, Dana, Cara (Ted), Stephen (Jaci), Phillip (Shannan), Will and Calley and nine great nieces and nephews. Cathy loved to travel and was a second mother to her nieces and nephews, planning weekend adventures, cookie baking, and homemade Christmas presents. Cathy's passion was helping people. Starting with her work at Hennepin County Medical Center and continuing through her long-time employment at West Publishing. By far, her most fulfilling work experiences were her years of providing respite care for the parents of children with special needs. Cathy was in her element when she was providing love and support to these precious children. Her legacy lives on through the lives of all she touched with her love. If a successful life were measured by a star in the sky for every life we made better, Cathy would own the Milky Way. Cathy, we will be forever grateful for all the ways you made our lives richer in love. No services are planned at this time, but the family will hold a Celebration of Life under the direction of Cremation Society of Minnesota once it is safe to gather. The family would like to thank the staff of Encore in Maplewood for their loving care of our beloved sister.









