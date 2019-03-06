|
|
A dear friend and great listener, who was quiet, steadfast, and very kind, are but a few ways those who knew her best describe Catherine (Mary Catherine) Cote, CSJ. Born Verlie Mary, and eighth of twelve children, in Georgetown, WI, on December 24, 1930, Catherine died on March 2, 2019 at Carondelet Village in St. Paul. She entered the community of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Nazareth-on-the-Lake, Superior, WI, in 1946. She earned a BA in Elementary Education and Social Science from the College of St. Scholastica, Duluth, MN, and later certificates for Nursing Assistant and Ward Clerk from Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College, New Richmond, WI. She began her ministry in education in 1952, teaching at Catholic schools in Glenwood City, Superior, and New Richmond Wisconsin. She then spent the next 25 years working as a nursing assistant and ward clerk at Holy Family Hospital in New Richmond, WI. When her community of sisters merged with the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet in 1986, Catherine and others bravely made the move to St. Paul in 1993. While the transition was difficult, Catherine found it "rewarding in every way," as she happily served for 13 years as receptionist at the St. Joseph Administration Center and another 22 years in the CSJ community archives.Catherine is preceded in death by parents Lucy (Belisle) and Joseph Cote; sisters Goldie Cote, Ruby Cote, and Irene Pribnow; brothers Albert, Clifford, Edmond, David, Raymond and Willard Cote. She is survived by sisters Clarise Swanson and Bernice Forsberg; cousins Clare Belisle, CSJ and Rita Lund; devoted nieces and nephews; countless lifelong friends; and the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet and Consociates. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 7, 2019, 11:00 AM, in Our Lady of the Presentation Chapel, 1884 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN, with Visitation at 10:00 AM preceding Mass, and burial at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN, following luncheon at Carondelet Center in St. Paul. Memorials preferred to The Sisters of St. Joseph Retirement Fund. Sister Catherine, rest in love and peace. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 6, 2019