Age 97 Passed away September 12, 2019 Preceded in death by husband Robert Coles; stepson James Randolph "Randy" Coles; parents William & Katherine Haas; siblings Mary Haas Buol Sehmann, William Haas, Joseph Haas, Thomas Haas; nephews Michael Buol, Scott Haas; niece Gayle Haas Bassett. Survived by stepson Dyo (Kathy Porter) Coles; stepdaughter Mary Florence (Thomas) Brink; grandchildren Kara, Rheanne, Rachell, Kacia, Annika, Kyron; many great grandchildren & great great grandchildren. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial Monday (9/30) 11:00 AM at CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation Sunday (9/29) 4-7 PM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, and one hour prior to Mass at church. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 22, 2019