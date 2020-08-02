1/
Catherine F. THOMMES
Age 47, of Woodbury Passed away unexpectedly July 28, 2020 from complications following surgery. She was very proud to have recently received her Master's in Counseling and Psychology. Preceded in death by her parents, Allan and Jean Thommes. Survived by siblings, Mike (Stacy), Chris (Judy), Teresa (Joe), Anne (Eric); nieces and nephews, Max, Logan, Cole, Joe, Lily, Ian, Zach, David, Jacob, Lucy and Emelia; boyfriend Steve; and many extended family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 10am Tuesday, August 4th at the Church of St. Mark, 2001 Dayton Avenue, St. Paul with visitation 1 hour prior to the service.





Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Church of St. Mark
AUG
4
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Church of St. Mark
