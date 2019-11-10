Home

Catherine I. ZACCARDI Obituary
Age 86, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Bennie. Survived by children, Kathy (Don) Hannaman, Patty (Mark) Herman & Danny; 7 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; and 2 dogs, Brownie & Bear. A service of remembrance will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 15th at Wulff Godbout Funeral Home (560 7th St. West, St. Paul). Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Burial at a later date. WULFF GODBOUT 651-224-4868 www.wulffgodboutfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
