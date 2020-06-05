September 11, 1931 - June 2, 2020 Of Edina, formerly of St. Paul Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of Thomas, Sharon, Jackson, Tim (Diane); grandmother of Peter Jr. (Lindsey), Catherine, Nicole, Mitchell, Jaclyn; great-grandson Joseph; sisters & brothers Patricia, Thomas, Carmel, Judith, Cindy; many nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by brother Joseph. She will be remembered for her strong Catholic faith. Visitation 3-8 PM Sunday at Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home, 640 W. 7th St. Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Monday (6/8) at Church of St. Patrick of Edina, 6820 St. Patrick's Lane. Burial Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.