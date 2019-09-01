|
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on August 24, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 70 years, Russ, and son Bill "Kohny". Survived by loving children Karen Paist (Bill), Mary Wood (Jim McQuillan), Julie Kohner (Phil Hinderaker) and Jack (Theresa) Kohner; grandchildren Ben Mooney, Paul Koecher (Allison), Kelli Wood, KeAnna Kimbllin, Samuel & Nathan Kohner; great granddaughter Ruby Kay Mooney and many friends. Kay was known for her strong faith, love of family, kind heart and style. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Ramsey County Care Center or Our Lady of Peace Hospice. Kay's family would like to thank the staff of Ramsey County Care Center and Our Lady of Peace Hospice for their exceptional care. Memorial Mass Wednesday, September 4th at 10:00 am at ASSUMPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH, 51 West 7th Street , St. Paul. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, September 3rd from 5:00-8:00 pm at MUELLER MEM ORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul and one hour before the Mass at church on Wednesday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 1, 2019