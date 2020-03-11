|
|
Age 88 Of Woodbury Died on March 3, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents Nelson and Madge Myers. Survived by her 4-legged kids, Shelly, Katie, and Bode; and her "family by choice," Bob and Jean, Mark (Christy), Evan, and Lynn Furniss. Funeral Service 11 AM Saturday March 14, at Christ Episcopal Church, 7301 Afton Road, Woodbury, with visitation one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Christ Episcopal Church, Planned Parenthood, or the Animal Humane Society. Thanks to the staff of Woodbury Senior Living and Lakeview Hospice for the great care they provided. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 11, 2020