Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
2131 Fairview Ave. N
Roseville, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH
2131 Fairview Ave. N
Roseville, MN
Catherine Loretta FOHRENKAMM Obituary
Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Age 93 of Shoreview passed away on September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Herb; and sister, Tootie Jechorek. Survived by her daughters, Lynda (Jim) Koren and Deborah (Al) Pearson; grandchildren, Diana (Eric) Haehn and Gina (Jeff) Paar; great-grandchildren, Benjamin (Amelia), Samuel, Isaac and Zachariah Bibeau, Dylan and Lauren Paar. Catherine worked for Hallmark for over 40 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Thursday, October 3 with visitation beginning at 9AM at CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville. Private family interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019
