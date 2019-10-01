|
Beloved Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Age 93 of Shoreview passed away on September 30, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Herb; and sister, Tootie Jechorek. Survived by her daughters, Lynda (Jim) Koren and Deborah (Al) Pearson; grandchildren, Diana (Eric) Haehn and Gina (Jeff) Paar; great-grandchildren, Benjamin (Amelia), Samuel, Isaac and Zachariah Bibeau, Dylan and Lauren Paar. Catherine worked for Hallmark for over 40 years. Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Thursday, October 3 with visitation beginning at 9AM at CORPUS CHRISTI CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2131 Fairview Ave. N., Roseville. Private family interment.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 1, 2019