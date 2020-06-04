Catherine M. "Kay" OKNICK
Age 93 of Vadnais Heights Peacefully passed away, surrounded by her family, on May 30, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Ronald and daughter Marjorie. Survived by children Ronald Oknick, Barbara Tuszynski, Christine Finlay and Timothy Oknick; 10 grand children and 14 great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church in White Bear Lake. Service Monday, June 8th at 11:00 am at CHURCH OF ST. AGNES, 535 Thomas Avenue West, St. Paul with visitation one hour before the service. Masks are strongly recommended but not required. Interment Resurrection Cemetery.





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
JUN
8
Service
11:00 AM
CHURCH OF ST. AGNES
