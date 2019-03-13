Home

Catherine (Hopp) McALPINE

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Age 91 of Mahtomedi. Courageously battled cancer for several years before passing away on March 9, 2019. Preceded in death by her husband, Patrick G. and her daughter, Debra. Catherine is survived by her children, Randy, Sharon (Denis) Schoeller, Michelle (Pat) Falvey; 8 grand-children; 6 great-grandchildren; and bonus children, Jim, Cheryl and Roxanne. A special thank you to her granddaughter, Kristen, for all of her special help and care. Mass of Christian Burial 11AM on Saturday, March 16th at ST. JUDE OF THE LAKE, 700 Mahtomedi Ave., Mahtomedi. Visitation 1 hour prior to Mass. Private family burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
