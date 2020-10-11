A celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Catherine University in Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, guests are invited to the Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Guests are welcome to join the funeral procession behind the lead car. Social distancing, limited seating (100), mandatory wearing of masks will be observed. For a link to the livestream of the celebration, please complete the RSVP form at stkate.edu/mcnamee
. Memorials preferred to St. Catherine University and the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation.