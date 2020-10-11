1/
Catherine McNAMEE CSJ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A celebration of Catherine's life will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Catherine University in Our Lady of Victory Chapel, 2004 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Following the service, guests are invited to the Rite of Committal at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Guests are welcome to join the funeral procession behind the lead car. Social distancing, limited seating (100), mandatory wearing of masks will be observed. For a link to the livestream of the celebration, please complete the RSVP form at stkate.edu/mcnamee. Memorials preferred to St. Catherine University and the Sisters of St. Joseph Ministries Foundation.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
St. Catherine University in Our Lady of Victory Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Catherine University in Our Lady of Victory Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Committal
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved