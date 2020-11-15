Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. Age 87 of St. Paul on 11/3/20. Preceded in death by husband Herbert (2011). Survived by children Mari (Londi) Romero, Stephen (Jennifer), Geoffrey (Belinda) and Andrew (Béatrice); grandchildren, Sarah (Niall), Lizzie, Christina, Helen, Henry, Louis, Lucille and Axel; great-grandchild, James; and sister Caroline Myers Baillon. Catherine was passionately dedicated to her family and her philanthropic causes, which included board positions with the Science Museum of Minnesota, Freshwater Foundation, Junior League of St. Paul (president), Home Services, Children's Hospital Association, Employment Resources, Snowmass/Aspen Repertory Theatre, Snowmass Chapel and Community Center, Theatre Under the Jerome, and St. Paul Academy and Summit School. Catherine was a 1951 graduate of the Summit School and a 1955 graduate of Connecticut College. Cathy and Herb were avid skiers and active residents of Snowmass Village, CO for 20 years and, most recently, of Woodbury, MN. Cathy was last living in Coral Springs, FL. Due to COVID-19, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial, with a memorial for friends and family expected in 2021. Memorials are preferred to the Science Museum of Minnesota.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store