Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Memorial service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:30 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for Catherine PESAVENT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Catherine PESAVENT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Catherine PESAVENT Obituary
Age 27, of Somerset Died in a car accident on November 6, 2019. Preceded in death by grand parents, John Glieden, Gene and Lenore Hosschulte. Survived by parents, Mary Glieden; Steve and Louise Pesavento; siblings, Steven Pesavento, John (Kayla) Pesavent, Brian Koch; grandparents, Marian (John) Sakry, Ray (Sharon) Pesavent, Kathleen Follett; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world. Memorial service will be 3:30PM Friday, November 15 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 1PM, and continuing after the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Catherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -