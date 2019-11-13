|
Age 27, of Somerset Died in a car accident on November 6, 2019. Preceded in death by grand parents, John Glieden, Gene and Lenore Hosschulte. Survived by parents, Mary Glieden; Steve and Louise Pesavento; siblings, Steven Pesavento, John (Kayla) Pesavent, Brian Koch; grandparents, Marian (John) Sakry, Ray (Sharon) Pesavent, Kathleen Follett; aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world. Memorial service will be 3:30PM Friday, November 15 at BRADSHAW, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd, Stillwater, with visitation beginning at 1PM, and continuing after the service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 13, 2019